New Contra Costa Health Order Gives High School Senior Options

“I’m really excited…excited to be able to go to the park and hang out with my friends for a little while.” (Monte Vista High School Senior)

The weekend kicks off with new reasons for high school seniors in Contra Costa County to be a bit happier these days. New options for graduation ceremonies is welcome news but there will still be some restrictions. Such as:

*Gatherings in large outdoor ares will be allowed for up to three hours but they must remain in their cars and motorcycles are not permitted.

*Organizers must provide security for gatherings of more than 10 cars.

These new orders go into effect Tuesday May 19.