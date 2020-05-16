fbpx
New Contra Costa Health Order Gives High School Senior Options

Morris Knight
May 16, 2020

“I’m really excited…excited to be able to go to the park and hang out with my friends for a little while.” (Monte Vista High School Senior)

The weekend kicks off with new reasons for high school seniors in Contra Costa County to be a bit happier these days. New options for graduation ceremonies is welcome news but there will still be some restrictions. Such as:

*Gatherings in large outdoor ares will be allowed for up to three hours but they must remain in their cars and motorcycles are not permitted.

*Organizers must provide security for gatherings of more than 10 cars.

These new orders go into effect Tuesday May 19.

