(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
Oakland Teens Use Idle Time Baking For Worthy Cause

Morris Knight
May 20, 2020

These teens ended up baking 100 loaves of bread!

A group of students from Oakland Technical High School decided to work off some unused energy during this pandemic by baking bread and then donating it to those in need. The group of teens call themselves “Bored Bread Heads” and it all got started with their boredom and their love of baking bread. What turned into just a hobby to pass the time ended up being a very much appreciated labor of love and kindness. They eventually ended up producing 100 loaves of bread! That really makes in a difference in a community!

In a social media post they said: “Hey bread lovers! This week our team and more baked a ton of bread for different charity organizations to serve people in need during this unprecedented and trying time.” Check out their Instagram account where they shared photos of the baking creations.

Have you taken on a particular activity or project during the pandemic?

