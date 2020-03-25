NOW PLAYING
Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Almond

Hope Bidegainberry
March 24, 2020

Hi, I am Almond. I am a 4 year old spayed female Tabby. I have been with Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA since March of 2017 and I am ready to go to my forever home! I’m a savvy cat that knows the score. I’m an independent individual, but I absolutely love to play! I don’t mind entertaining myself if necessary, but I would prefer your assistance. I love wands, ribbons, and chasing catnip mice! I’m much more into playing than snuggling, although I do appreciate a scratch behind the ear now and then. I need to go to an adult only home that has experience with an active cat like me. Do I sound like a great addition to your team? If you would like to meet me, call today to schedule an appointment at (650) 340-7022 and ask for Almond, ID# A822100.

For more information CLICK HERE.

