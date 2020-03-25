Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Brian

Hello, I am Brian! I am a 15 year old, 10 pound, neutered male, Pomeranian. I am looking for a quiet home so adults only or a home with children 8 years and older would suit me well. I would love to spend my golden years being pampered and treated like the king I am. I enjoy soft treats and just sitting by my favorite person. I also enjoy short leisurely walks around the block. If you are looking for someone like me, call 650-340-7022 and ask to make an appointment. Ask customer service for Brian ID# A418677!

