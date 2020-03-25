NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPetsWet Nose Wednesdays

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Brian

Hope Bidegainberry
March 24, 2020

Hello, I am Brian! I am a 15 year old, 10 pound, neutered male, Pomeranian. I am looking for a quiet home so adults only or a home with children 8 years and older would suit me well. I would love to spend my golden years being pampered and treated like the king I am. I enjoy soft treats and just sitting by my favorite person. I also enjoy short leisurely walks around the block. If you are looking for someone like me, call 650-340-7022 and ask to make an appointment. Ask customer service for Brian ID# A418677!

For more information CLICK HERE.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Almond

Hi, I am Almond. I am a 4 year old spayed female Tabby. I have been with Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA since March of 2017 and I am ready to go to my forever home! I’m a savvy cat that knows the score...

Upcoming Events

Tue 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT