Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Cantarito

Hi there! My name is Cantarito and I am a 1 year 8 month old, neutered male Chihuahua! I am a sensitive dog and should go home with a family that have had dogs before. I’m an energetic, affectionate boy who would love nothing more than to be your new best friend! My name, Cantarito means littler singer! I’m a great singer, and I love to talk too! I have a head tilt due to an old injury but it doesn’t slow me down at all! It does make me a little sensitive though and I would do best in a home with adults only or older teens.

Since I’m not at the shelter, you can make arrangements to meet me or learn more by emailing Samantha Lundquist at: slundquist@PHS-SPCA.org or calling 650-340-7022 ext. 418. Ask for Cantarito ID# A875128.

