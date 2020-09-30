fbpx
NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPetsWet Nose Wednesdays

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Cody

Hope Bidegainberry
September 29, 2020

Hi, I’m Cody and I’m a 2 year old neutered male kitty. I’m a sweet cat that loves to give headbutts and be scratched under my chin. I’ll need to go to an adult only home or a home with older teens. My new family will need to have experience with cats that get over stimulated and have an understanding of kitty body language. If you want a really affectionate and attention loving guy, look no further. It’s me, Cody.

If you are interested in meeting with me, please submit your fully completed Adoption Profile Form to adoptinquire@peninsulahumanesociety.org and an adoption counselor will call you to conduct a phone interview before making an appointment to meet in person. You must be 18 or older to submit an application. Ask for Cody ID# A679447.

For more information CLICK HERE.

Watch video HERE.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Pet Of The Week: Jack

Are you into dogs with larger than life personalities? Meet Jack, a two-year-old neutered male gorgeous Siberian Husky.  Adventure is Jack’s middle name and he’s always game for something new.  He’s energetic...

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
I Can See Your Voice – Watch, Listen and Win $1,000
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Oct 19

Lauren Daigle – SHOW CANCELLED

October 19 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Jun 07

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 7, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Jun 08

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 8, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 06

Outside Lands 2021

August 6, 2021 - August 8, 2021
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT