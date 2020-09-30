Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Cody

Hi, I’m Cody and I’m a 2 year old neutered male kitty. I’m a sweet cat that loves to give headbutts and be scratched under my chin. I’ll need to go to an adult only home or a home with older teens. My new family will need to have experience with cats that get over stimulated and have an understanding of kitty body language. If you want a really affectionate and attention loving guy, look no further. It’s me, Cody.

If you are interested in meeting with me, please submit your fully completed Adoption Profile Form to adoptinquire@peninsulahumanesociety.org and an adoption counselor will call you to conduct a phone interview before making an appointment to meet in person. You must be 18 or older to submit an application. Ask for Cody ID# A679447.

For more information CLICK HERE.

Watch video HERE.