Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA Creates Free Pet Food Bank

Hope Bidegainberry
April 10, 2020

The Peninsula Humane Society & SCPA (PHS/SPCA) has created a free Pet Food Bank for San Mateo County pet owners who are considered high-risk and shouldn’t leave their homes or, due to financial hardship, are now unable to afford pet food.

WHAT:          PHS/SPCA Pet Food Bank

WHEN:          Fridays from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, starting April 10th

WHERE:       PHS/SPCA Pick of the Litter, 1127 Chula Vista Avenue, Burlingame, CA

“We all known that the COVID-19 pandemic is both a health and a financial crisis, and PHS/SPCA has programs in place to help pets and their owners impacted in both of those ways. To assist San Mateo County pet owners, we’ve created a pet food bank for those who cannot afford to purchase this critical supply, or due to their vulnerability are unable to leave their homes to buy pet food,” said the organization’s Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox. “We will not be requiring income or health verification, only an address to ensure the pet owners do reside in San Mateo County. We trust people will be honest and not access the food bank unless absolutely needed.”

Pet food distribution will occur Fridays from 11 am to 1 pm, starting Friday, April 10th. The pick-up location will be Pick of the Litter located at 1127 Chula Vista Avenue in Burlingame.

“Please call first at (650) 988-5280 to provide our staff with information on your pet so that they can create an appropriate care package,” said Tarbox. “During food pick up, social distancing guidelines will be strictly followed. Our staff will ask for the pet owner’s name through the door, and then ask the pet owner to step back six feet. The food will then be placed outside the door, and once the door is closed, the pet owner can take the food and leave. For deliveries we will follow the same strict social distancing and leave the food at the resident’s door.”

“Pets do so much to help keep us sane and healthy even in the best of times, and now it’s more important than ever to do what we can to help keep animals with their families,” added Tarbox. “For those community members who are interested in helping, cash donations – but not pet food – are welcomed by PHS/SPCA to help pay for the pet food purchased in bulk. Donations to our COVID-19 Crisis Relief Fund can be made via credit card or check and will be used to help animals and people impacted by the pandemic, and we are especially grateful to those who can contribute at this time.”

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today's Hits & Yesterday's Favorites.

