Hello, my name is Franny! I am a 8 year old, brown tabby, spayed female, domestic short hair cat. I am a sweet and gentle girl. I love chin pets and head scratches. I love finding a nice comfy spot to settle into and relax or observe my surroundings. I can be a little shy at first and get nervous with loud noises, so I would love to go to a quiet home. If you would like to meet me, come to Burlingame and ask for Franny ID# A874489.

For more information CLICK HERE.