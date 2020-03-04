NOW PLAYING
Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Huey

Hope Bidegainberry
March 3, 2020

Hello, I am Huey! I am 70 pounds of pure love! As a 1 year old, neutered male, I am still quite puppy like in my play. I love running at full speed, especially if there are toys to chase! I think I am a little lapdog but my friends here at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA say I am actually a big boy. Because of my size and boisterous play style, I would do best in a home with older teens/adults. I would love a family that will continue my training and teach me how to be well mannered. If you are looking for a cannon ball of fun, come and meet with me today! Bring the whole household! Ask for me, Huey ID# A875162.

For more information CLICK HERE.

