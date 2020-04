Kitty here! I am a 2 year old, medium size, neutered male tabby. I will need extra time to adjust to new places. Once I do, I’ll be your best friend and your purr buddy! If you think we can be best pals, come down to Burlingame and meet me today! If you would like to meet me, call today to schedule an appointment at (650) 340-7022 and ask staff for Kitty ID# A874204!

