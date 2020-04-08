Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Max

My name is Max! I am a 9 month old, neutered male weighing in at 12 pounds but still growing. I’m a typical terrier. I’m full of energy and love to play. My favorite game is catch and I love squeaky balls best! I can chase that ball all day! I’m also a chatty fellow and love to yip and yap. I’m working on my social skills but currently I’m a bit shy. I can be overwhelmed but small children or other active dogs so I would do best with a family with some experience with dogs like me. I would love to be a model citizen but need help sprucing up my manners. My new family is required to take me to basic obedience classes, which includes an additional cost at the time of adoptions.

If you are interested in meeting with me, please submit your fully completed Adoption Profile Form to adoptinquire@peninsulahumanesociety.org and an adoption counselor will you call and conduct a phone interview before making an appointment to meet in person. Ask for Max ID# A876570.

For more information CLICK HERE.