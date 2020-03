Hello, I am Myagi! I am an orange and white, neutered male, domestic short hair cat who is about 2 years old. I am a friendly and outgoing guy. Some call me the life of the party, because I can light up any room with my big personality! I’ll be the first one to explore and say hello to everyone! If you’re interested in bringing me home, visit our Burlingame adoption center and ask for Myagi, ID# A875647.

For more information CLICK HERE.