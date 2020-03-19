Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Petunia

Life is better with a dog. Especially a dog who does not believe in social distancing. Meet Petunia, a spayed female three year old Chihuahua mix. She wants nothing better than to close the distance between herself and her favorite humans. She cuddles, she snuggles, and she kisses. This sweetie pie is ten pounds of total tactile affection. Looking for a loyal companion to help ease your concerns and provide you with oodles of attention? Call 650-340-7022 today to schedule an appointment to meet her. Ask for Petunia ID# A875977.

Other adoptable pets are available at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Tom and Annette Lantos Center for Compassion, 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame. At this time, the shelter is open for adoptions by appointment only. Please call 650-340-7022 for more information.