Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA Rescues Ten Baby Ducklings From Storm Drain in San Mateo

By Hope Bidegainberry on August 10, 2021

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA) rescued ten baby ducklings who were trapped in a San Mateo storm drain and reunited the baby birds with their mother. The rescue occurred yesterday, August 9, 2021.

“We received a call from a concerned resident who had seen the mother duck pacing near a storm grate on Ramblewood Way in San Mateo and could hear the baby ducklings trapped underneath the grate,” said PHS/SPCA’s Communications Manager Buffy Martin-Tarbox. “Our rescue staff arrived quickly and were able to remove the grate, gaining access to the trapped ducklings.”

PHS/SPCA staff scooped up the ten ducklings with a net bringing them to safety. The rescue effort took fifteen minutes.

“Throughout the entire process, the mother duck stayed nearby. Once we had all ten of the ducklings above ground, we checked them for injuries, and they were all healthy despite their ordeal,” according to Tarbox. “We then moved the ducklings to an area away from the drain where the mother duck took back possession of her babies and led them into the safety of a nearby park.”

PHS/SPCA’s Wildlife Care Center successfully rehabilitates 1,200 to 1,400 animals each year and is funded entirely by donations.