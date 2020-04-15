fbpx
NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPetsWet Nose Wednesdays

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Sweet Pea

Hope Bidegainberry
April 14, 2020

Hi, I’m Sweet Pea and I am as sweet as can be. I am a 1 year old spayed short haired rabbit. I love to hop around and explore new objects. I love chewing my hay and people-watching too! If you are interested in meeting with me, please submit your fully completed Adoption Profile Form to adoptinquire@peninsulahumanesociety.org and an adoption counselor will call you and conduct a phone interview before making an appointment to meet in person. Sweet Pea ID# A875861.

For more information CLICK HERE.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Ziti

Hello, my name is Ziti, I am a 3 1/2 year old neutered male terrier mix. I am a shy boy who is looking for a quiet & patient family that can help me adjust to new surroundings. Because I am so timid, I prefer adult...

Breaks on Credit Card Payments Have Been Approved

If you are worried about money and have not done this yet, get on it. Because your chances of getting a “yes” are pretty good . . . A new survey by LendingTree.com found almost all financial institutions are...

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Thu 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
May 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT