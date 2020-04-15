Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Sweet Pea

Hi, I’m Sweet Pea and I am as sweet as can be. I am a 1 year old spayed short haired rabbit. I love to hop around and explore new objects. I love chewing my hay and people-watching too! If you are interested in meeting with me, please submit your fully completed Adoption Profile Form to adoptinquire@peninsulahumanesociety.org and an adoption counselor will call you and conduct a phone interview before making an appointment to meet in person. Sweet Pea ID# A875861.

