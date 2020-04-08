NOW PLAYING
Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Tiger & Sassy

Hope Bidegainberry
April 7, 2020

Hello, we are Tiger and Sassy! We are a bonded pair of best friends who need to stick together! Tiger, a 7 year old, neutered male has a soft grey tabby coat. Sassy, an 8 year old, spayed female, has a light calico colored coat. We are both very affectionate and mellow. We enjoy being held and getting cuddles from each other and our human friends. Besides being love bugs, we still enjoy playing. We love chasing our kitty toys!  

If you are interested in meeting with me, please submit your fully completed Adoption Profile Form to adoptinquire@peninsulahumanesociety.org and an adoption counselor will you call and conduct a phone interview before making an appointment to meet in person. Tiger and Sassy ID#s A875950 & A875949.

For more information CLICK HERE.

