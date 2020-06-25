fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Dog muzzle closed eyes jack russell terrier against the sky with fireworks. Safety of pets during fireworks concept
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA Urge Pet Owners to Help Keep Animals Safe on July 4th

Hope Bidegainberry
June 25, 2020

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA) is urging pet owners to take precautions during the upcoming July 4th celebrations and offering tips to help keep pets safe and secure.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 4th of July celebrations may not be the usual festivities as years past, but neighborhood fireworks and even smaller celebrations can frighten animals, especially dogs. Like many shelters across the nation, we receive numerous animals at our facility who flee out of fear with sounds associated with 4th of July,” said Buffy Martin Tarbox, PHS/SPCA Communications Manager.  “Dogs can become so scared they break through fences and gates fleeing their yards, become lost and are brought into our shelter as strays.  They arrive scared and often with minor injuries such as cuts on their paws.  Some simple tips can help prevent these tragedies from happening.”

PHS/SPCA urges people to consider the following tips to keep pets safe on and around the 4th of July:

If attending any gatherings that involve firework displays, don’t take pets.

While at home, keep pets inside a room in the house and make sure blinds or drapes are drawn.  Leave a TV, radio or fan on to drown out the fireworks noise.

Make sure pets have current identification and/or a microchip.  This permanent form of identification — implanted just under the animal’s skin — will ensure the animal can be identified even if their collar is missing. Microchips are available at PHS/SPCA, no appointment necessary for a small fee.

If you know from past experiences that your pet will have severe anxiety caused by fireworks, talk to your veterinarian about giving your pet a mild tranquilizer.

If you lose your companion animal in San Mateo County, please visit PHS/SPCA on July 5th. This process must happen in person, as staff cannot positively identify animals over the phone. 

“By following these simple tips, pet owners can help keep their pets safe and out of harm’s way,” said Tarbox.

In the event a pet becomes separated from his or her owner, PHS/SPCA asks the public to visit the Coyote Point shelter, located at 12 Airport Blvd in San Mateo. Hours are 11 am to 7 pm, Monday through Friday and 11 am to 6 pm on the weekends. 

PHS/SPCA will be closed to the public on July 4th, although staff and volunteers will be providing animal care during the holiday.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Pet Of The Week: Syl

What’s black and white and wiggly all over?  The answer to that question is: Syl the Pibble.  This three-year-old neutered male Pit Bull mix is a playful and energetic dog who is looking for a family that will...

Dog Sings ‘You Raise Me Up’ And Steals The Show

Dogs are entertainment enough in our life. They can win over people’s hearts in every moment of our lives. That includes this amazing dog who happens to love the song “You Raise Me Up.”  Once his...

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Trolls World Tour
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT