Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA Urge Pet Owners to Help Keep Animals Safe on July 4th

By Hope Bidegainberry on June 21, 2021

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA) is urging pet owners to take precautions during any upcoming July 4th celebrations and offering tips to help keep pets safe and secure.

“4th of July celebrations may not be the usual festivities as years past, but neighborhood fireworks and even smaller celebrations can frighten animals, especially dogs. Like many shelters across the nation, we receive numerous animals at our facility who flee out of fear with sounds associated with the 4th of July,” said Buffy Martin Tarbox, PHS/SPCA Communications Manager. “Dogs can become so scared they break through fences and gates fleeing their yards, become lost and are brought into our shelter as strays. They arrive scared and often with minor injuries such as cuts on their paws. Some simple tips can help prevent these tragedies from happening.”

PHS/SPCA urges people to consider the following tips to keep pets safe on and around the 4th of July:

If attending any gatherings that involve firework displays, don’t take pets.

While at home, keep pets inside a room in the house and make sure blinds or drapes are drawn. Leave a TV, radio or fan on to drown out the fireworks noise.

Make sure pets have current identification and/or a microchip. This permanent form of identification — implanted just under the animal’s skin — will ensure the animal can be identified even if their collar is missing.

If you know from past experiences that your pet will have severe anxiety caused by fireworks, talk to your veterinarian about giving your pet a mild tranquilizer.

If you lose your companion animal in San Mateo County, please visit PHS/SPCA on July 5th. This process must happen in person, as staff cannot positively identify animals over the phone.

“By following these simple tips, pet owners can help keep their pets safe and out of harm’s way,” said Tarbox.

In the event a pet becomes separated from his or her owner, PHS/SPCA asks residents of San Mateo County to visit the Coyote Point shelter, located at 12 Airport Blvd in San Mateo. Hours are 11 am to 7 pm, Monday through Friday and 11 am to 6 pm on the weekends.

PHS/SPCA will be closed to the public on July 4th, although staff and volunteers will be providing animal care and emergency services during the holiday.