Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA Waives Adoption Fees for Rabbits During the Month of June

By Hope Bidegainberryon June 7, 2021

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA) is hosting a Hoppy Summer adoption promotion by waiving adoption fees on rabbits through the entire month of June.

“Rabbits are charming pets, and perfect for people living in smaller spaces since they don’t require as much space,” said PHS/SPCA’s Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox. “Most are litter boxed trained and they are also very quiet animals, so no barking or meowing.”

Bluebell is an adult female rabbit and is just one of the many wonderful rabbits available for adoption at PHS/SPCA. Currently PHS/SPCA has 21 available rabbits.

Adoptable rabbits are available at PHS/SPCA Tom and Annette Lantos Center for Compassion, 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame. The shelter is open for adoptions 12:00 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 12:00 to 5 p.m. on weekends. Potential adopters should arrive at least an hour before closing time to complete an adoption or call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment.

“Even though the adoption fees are waived on rabbits, we will still be following our strict and rigorous adoption processes since we want to make permanent matches,” according to Tarbox. “Rabbits should be kept indoors and will require certain conditions for an indoor habitat, which our staff can explain in detail to potential adopters.”