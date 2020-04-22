Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Widget

Hey there, my name is Widget! I am an 11 year old, spayed, domestic short hair cat. I am a sweet girl that’s looking for a quiet home to spend my golden years. I’m on the timid side and take some time to get comfortable, so I’d like to find a home with older kids and adults only that can give me lots of love. I enjoy taking nice naps, rolling around in catnip, and scratches on my face and cheeks.

If you are interested in meeting with me, please submit your fully completed Adoption Profile Form to adoptinquire@peninsulahumanesociety.org and an adoption counselor will call you and conduct a phone interview before making an appointment to meet in person. Ask for Widget, ID# A545534.

Application HERE.

For more information CLICK HERE.