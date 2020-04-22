fbpx
NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPetsWet Nose Wednesdays

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Widget

Hope Bidegainberry
April 21, 2020

Hey there, my name is Widget! I am an 11 year old, spayed, domestic short hair cat. I am a sweet girl that’s looking for a quiet home to spend my golden years. I’m on the timid side and take some time to get comfortable, so I’d like to find a home with older kids and adults only that can give me lots of love. I enjoy taking nice naps, rolling around in catnip, and scratches on my face and cheeks.

If you are interested in meeting with me, please submit your fully completed Adoption Profile Form to adoptinquire@peninsulahumanesociety.org and an adoption counselor will call you and conduct a phone interview before making an appointment to meet in person. Ask for Widget, ID# A545534.

Application HERE.

For more information CLICK HERE.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Cantarito

Hi there! My name is Cantarito and I am a 1 year 8 month old, neutered male Chihuahua! I am a sensitive dog and should go home with a family that have had dogs before. I’m an energetic, affectionate boy who would...

Are you having intense, vivid dreams?

I am!  Really intense and vivid full of imagery and people out of the blue. Sometimes several times a night. Sometimes very disturbing!  And I am remembering them  for days! Turns out sheltering in place and sleep...

Five Ways to Help Out Grocery Delivery People

Someone talked to a bunch of grocery delivery people and asked them how we can make their jobs a little easier right now.  Here are five ways to help them out the next time you order groceries . . . Be good about...

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Thu 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
May 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT