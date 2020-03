Hello! My name is Wishbone and I am an 8 month old, neutered, Chihuahua that currently weighs about 8.8 lbs! I am a high energy guy that is still working on my training! I would do best with an experienced family that will help me become the best boy I can be! Because I’m still working on my manners, I prefer to play with children that are at least 8 years old. For more information, just ask customer service for Wishbone ID# A873691.

