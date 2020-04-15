Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Ziti

Hello, my name is Ziti, I am a 3 1/2 year old neutered male terrier mix. I am a shy boy who is looking for a quiet & patient family that can help me adjust to new surroundings. Because I am so timid, I prefer adult only or kids 12+ home. If you are interested in meeting with me, please submit your fully completed Adoption Profile Form to adoptinquire@peninsulahumanesociety.org and an adoption counselor will call you and conduct a phone interview before making an appointment to meet in person. Ziti ID# A874476!

For more information CLICK HERE.