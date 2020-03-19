NOW PLAYING
Empty obsolete and dirty supermarket shelves in Cuba
People Are Hoarding Toilet Paper

Hope Bidegainberry
March 18, 2020

People are in panic about buying toilet paper. Here is a look at the toilet paper supple chain and the reality behind shortage fears.

