People Band Together To Rescue Animals Left Behind After Their Owners Got COVID-19

2020 has been quite the year with the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been lockdowns and quarantines around the world.

Animal rescued and other organizations are now dealing with the aftermath of what the virus has done to people and families with coronavirus. Different animal groups have had to step up and help care for the pets who have been left behind after their owners go into the hospital.

Many of the people didn’t have anyone to care for their pets who were left behind in their homes. This prompted many animal lovers to ban together.

A vet, was one of those who were helping care for the stranded and abandoned pets. This vet was a trained disaster responder, she was trained in how to handle herself when entering the homes of ill people. She was able to take precautions in order to feed and care for the isolated animals. On occasion, they would have to take custody of those pets whose owners were sadly never coming home.

There was some concern for cats, as they could catch coronavirus-there was a 14-day quarantine for cats prior to being removed from homes.

Often times it’s the residents within a building who are raising the alarm about a sick person’s pet in need.

In April, they introduced a special hotline for struggling owners to get help for their pets amid this pandemic.