Pet Of The Week: Bernard

By Hope Bidegainberry on February 11, 2021

Heartthrob Alert! If you don’t want to fall in love instantly, then avert your eyes. Are you still looking? Don’t say we didn’t warn you! Feast your peepers on this gorgeous dog who goes by the name Bernard. He’s a two-year-old neutered male Pointer mix who overflows with an abundance of energy. When we say high energy, think of a triple espresso and you’ll get the gist. Aside from being energetic, Bernard has many other fine qualities as well. He’s brilliant, outgoing, eager to learn and unbelievably good-looking. Since Bernard’s energy can be overwhelming for young children, he’ll do best in a home with older kids or adults only. Are you already smitten with Bernard and ready to arrange for a first date? Give us a call and ask for Bernard ID# A888788.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only. Please call us at 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Bernard.