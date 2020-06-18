Pet Of The Week: Bill Bob

Billy Bob is his name and love is his game. This nine-year-old neutered male black and white Maine Coon mix is all about affection. Billy Bob is so suave and handsome that we bet he knows the lyrics to every single Barry White song. Just one look at Billy Bob’s brilliant verdant eyes and you’ll be smitten forever and signing adoption papers to take this lovebug home. Billy Bob’s hobbies include long luxurious naps, binge-watching romantic comedies and an occasional romp in catnip. Ready to submit to Billy Bob’s tempting charms? Ask for Billy Bob ID# A877200.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Billy Bob.

Watch Video HERE.