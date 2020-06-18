fbpx
NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Pet Of The Week: Bill Bob

Hope Bidegainberry
June 18, 2020

Billy Bob is his name and love is his game.  This nine-year-old neutered male black and white Maine Coon mix is all about affection. Billy Bob is so suave and handsome that we bet he knows the lyrics to every single Barry White song. Just one look at Billy Bob’s brilliant verdant eyes and you’ll be smitten forever and signing adoption papers to take this lovebug home.  Billy Bob’s hobbies include long luxurious naps, binge-watching romantic comedies and an occasional romp in catnip. Ready to submit to Billy Bob’s tempting charms? Ask for Billy Bob ID# A877200.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only.  Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Billy Bob.

Watch Video HERE.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Top 10 Socially Distanced, Screen-Free Activities

You’re going to be spending a lot more time with your family this summer than you have in the past.  And that means parents need things to do that are:  Socially distanced . . . and don’t involve...

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT