Pet Of The Week: Chase

Hope Bidegainberry
March 12, 2020

Black and white tuxedo cat Chase is already dressed to the nines and ready to come home with you. This debonair four year old neutered male feline is a looker for sure and his affectionate purrsonality is likely to steal your heart forever. Chase is calm, cool and collected, but he does have a playful side. Mostly he just wants to unwind with his favorite people and watch Downtown Abbey. Looking for a suave gentleman cat with exemplary manners? Ask for Chase ID# A592428

Other adoptable pets are available at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Tom and Annette Lantos Center for Compassion, 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame. The shelter is open for adoptions weekdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.  Potential adopters should arrive at least an hour before closing time to complete an adoption. For directions and information, call 650-340-7022 or visit www.phs-spca.org.

