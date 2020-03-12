Pet Of The Week: Chase

Black and white tuxedo cat Chase is already dressed to the nines and ready to come home with you. This debonair four year old neutered male feline is a looker for sure and his affectionate purrsonality is likely to steal your heart forever. Chase is calm, cool and collected, but he does have a playful side. Mostly he just wants to unwind with his favorite people and watch Downtown Abbey. Looking for a suave gentleman cat with exemplary manners? Ask for Chase ID# A592428

Other adoptable pets are available at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Tom and Annette Lantos Center for Compassion, 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame. The shelter is open for adoptions weekdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Potential adopters should arrive at least an hour before closing time to complete an adoption. For directions and information, call 650-340-7022 or visit www.phs-spca.org.