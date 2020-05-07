fbpx
Pet Of The Week: Chato

Hope Bidegainberry
May 7, 2020

Are you into big dogs with big hearts? Well then, we have the pooch for you.  Meet Chato a three-year-old neutered male Pitbull mix.  This dog is playful and rambunctious with a happy go lucky personality.  He’s also perfected the sploot. Since Chato can be rowdy, he would do best in a home with kids 10 years or older.  He gets along with other dogs his size, but cats are no go for Chato. Despite weighing in at 80 pounds, Chato likes to fancy himself as a lap dog, and he loves to give hugs.  Looking for a spirited and loving canine to add to your life?  Ask for Chato ID# A876594.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is currently open for adoptions by appointment only.  Call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet adoptable animals. 

