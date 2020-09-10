fbpx
NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Pet Of The Week: Darrow

Hope Bidegainberry
September 10, 2020

Siberian Husky Darrow will capture your heart with his endearing yips and yaps.  Darrow is three-year-old neutered male with a pure white gloriously floofy coat.  He’s a classic husky with oodles of energy and playfulness. Darrow is seeking an active home that will provide him with plenty of exercise and attention. He’s still working on improving his manners, but is extremely friendly and eager to learn. Looking to add a stunning goof ball to your life? Ask for Darrow ID# A669773.  

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Darrow.  

For more information CLICK HERE.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Gato

I’m Gato! No, I’m not a cat, I’m a 5 year old, neutered male, Chihuahua. I am a small boy that weights only 6 pounds. I have a sunny disposition and I love being around people that love me...

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Sat 12

The Doobie Brothers – SHOW RESCHEDULED

September 12 @ 7:30 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 19

Matchbox Twenty – SHOW POSTPONED

September 19
Mountain View CA
United States
Oct 19

Lauren Daigle – SHOW CANCELLED

October 19 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Jun 07

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 7, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Jun 08

Justin Bieber – World Tour 2021

June 8, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT