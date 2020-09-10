Pet Of The Week: Darrow

Siberian Husky Darrow will capture your heart with his endearing yips and yaps. Darrow is three-year-old neutered male with a pure white gloriously floofy coat. He’s a classic husky with oodles of energy and playfulness. Darrow is seeking an active home that will provide him with plenty of exercise and attention. He’s still working on improving his manners, but is extremely friendly and eager to learn. Looking to add a stunning goof ball to your life? Ask for Darrow ID# A669773.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Darrow.

For more information CLICK HERE.