Pet Of The Week: Dhalia

By Hope Bidegainberry on February 18, 2021

Looking to add an exotic pet to your family? Might we suggest a friendly adult female Russian Tortoise named Dhalia, who is seeking a new abode. Dhalia loves to spend her time exploring and nibbling on leafy greens. She also enjoys a hydrating soak in a shallow bowl to help keep herself clean and healthy. Dhalia’s ideal living habitat would include a large predator proof outdoor enclosure. She’s a very social little tortoise who will run up to you in the mornings asking for her breakfast. If you’re interested in this companionable gal, give us a call and ask for Dhalia ID# A890492.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Dhalia.