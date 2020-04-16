fbpx
Pet Of The Week: Dudley

Hope Bidegainberry
April 16, 2020

Dudley sets the standard for making the most out of sheltering-in-place. This twelve-year-old neutered male Chihuahua just wants to snuggle on the sofa, binge watch Seinfeld or The Golden Girls (he’s fond of sitcoms) and engage in his favorite pastime: napping. Dudley is a gentle soul with an unbelievable capacity to love. He’s a tiny guy weighing only four pounds, and would do best in a home with adults only. Dudley’s dream is to find a new loving home where he can savor his golden years. Looking for an animal companion to add some sweetness to your life?  Ask for Dudley ID# A876116.

Other adoptable pets are available at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Tom and Annette Lantos Center for Compassion, 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame. At this time, the shelter is open for adoptions by appointment only.  Please call 650-340-7022 for more information.

