Pet Of The Week: Ebony

By Hope Bidegainberry on December 10, 2020

As we prepare to close out the year 2020, why not end with a bright spot by adopting a lovely senior cat named Ebony? This eight-year-old spayed female domestic short hair cat has a beautiful shiny black coat with a sprig of white on her décolletage. She’s patiently waiting for someone to walk into her life, say “I can’t wait another day”, and take her home. Ebony is affectionate and loves to snuggle. With her good looks and striking golden eyes, she’ll have you singing her praises in no time. Ebony can be shy, so she’ll need an adopter to understand she might be a tad bit nervous when she first comes home with you. She’d also like to be the only animal. Ready to end 2020 on a positive note and surrender to Ebony’s charms? Ask for Ebony ID# A888082.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Ebony.

To watch her CLICK HERE.