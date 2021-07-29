Pet Of The Week: Finn

By Hope Bidegainberry on July 29, 2021

Step right up for a mohawk sporting cuddle cake! Finn is a three-year-old neutered male long hair Chihuahua seeking a home where he will be given lots of time to adjust and gain his confidence. This sweet affectionate guy is quite bashful at the moment and will need some patience and love until he feels more secure. Finn loves treats and taking walks. He even has his own little jaunty tail-wagging signature walking style. Ready to add a cute canine love bug to your life? Ask for Finn ID# A893939.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Finn. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

Watch his video HERE.