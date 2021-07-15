Pet Of The Week: Flash

By Hope Bidegainberry on July 15, 2021

Flash is just one massive bowl of Yippee! This one-year-old neutered male Pit Bull mix is excited about everything, and we mean everything. He loves people. He loves to run. He loves toys. He loves food. He loves finding new things to love. Flash’s enthusiasm for life is definitely contagious, but his energy levels might be too much for a home with small kiddos. Flash is always beaming with joy and looking for a new adventure. Are you seeking a fun-loving canine with a zest for life? Ask for Flash ID# A897122.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Flash. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.