Pet Of The Week: Gerie Genie

Hope Bidegainberry
August 4, 2020

Meet Gerie Gene! He’s about 5-years-old with beautiful orange, tabby markings. Although a shy kitty at first, he’ll warm up soon enough. You might speed this up with a game of “bird on a stick” or chin scritches – his favorites! Gerie Gene does have medical conditions like Feline immunodeficiency so he will have to be the only cat in the house, but he has more than enough love to give! Will you adopt this sweet, playful boy?

Gerie Gene is part of our Rehoming Program, which means he has already lived in a home, but is looking for a new one! Check out his Rehoming profile to read more about Gerie Gene and to contact his foster.

For more information CLICK HERE.

