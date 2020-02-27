Pet Of The Week: Gloria

Do not let Gloria s RBF fool you. She is actually a sweetheart. This one year old long haired Brown Tabby may have an intense stare, but she is really just trying to convince people to fall under her spell and adopt her. Gloria is an affectionate fluff ball looking for a home where she can be the only animal. Even though she’s young, Gloria is a mild-mannered and calm cat. With her exquisitely soft fluffy fur and magical gleaming eyes, she seems like the type of cat who stepped off the set of a Harry Potter movie. Ready to be hypnotized by an enchanting and friendly cat? Ask for Gloria ID# A873307.

Other adoptable pets are available at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Tom and Annette Lantos Center for Compassion, 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame. The shelter is open for adoptions weekdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Potential adopters should arrive at least an hour before closing time to complete an adoption. For directions and information, call 650-340-7022 or visit www.phs-spca.org.