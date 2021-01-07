Pet Of The Week: Gorgonzola

By Hope Bidegainberry on January 7, 2021

Okay, we’ll admit that Gorgonzola is an odd name for a dog. But there’s nothing odd about this happy-go-lucky pup. Gorgonzola is a one-year-old neutered male Shepherd mix with oodles and oodles of energy and a perpetual smile. His zippy nature will definitely keep you on your toes. Because he’s young and still working on his manners, Gorgonzola’s ideal home would be one with no small children and where there’s a spacious yard so this high-stamina dog can expend some of his jubilant energy. He’s very smart and enjoys being mentally stimulated, so if you’re looking for a Sunday crossword puzzle buddy, Gorgonzola might be perfect for you. One condition of his adoption is that he’ll be required to take basic obedience classes to help improve his etiquette. Since Gorgonzola loves to learn, we’re sure he will be the star student. Are you looking for a fun-loving dog that will always be happy to see you? Ask for Gorgonzola ID# A883573.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Gorgonzola.