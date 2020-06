Nice to meet you, I’m Gretchen! I’m an 8-year-old tabby girl with a lot of love to give. My picture may tell you the opposite, but that’s actually my happy face! My favorite things are lap sits, brushing, and lots-o-pets. My hobbies are sun bathing and bird watching. If you still can’t tell my mood from my expression, my ever present purr will let you know. If you’re looking for a cuddle bug, I’m your girl!

