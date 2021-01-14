Pet Of The Week: Hocus

By Hope Bidegainberry on January 14, 2021

One glance at Hocus and you’ll immediately have the song “The Look” by the 80s Swedish pop duo Roxette stuck in your head.

“She’s got the look

She’s got the look

She’s got the look

What in the world can make a brown-eyed girl turn blue

When everything I’ll ever do I’ll do for you

And I go la la la la la she’s got the look”

This ten-year-old female Leopard Gecko has a certain je ne sais quoi that will enchant you from head to toe. Hocus enjoys exploring her enclosure and would love to have a palace at least twenty gallons or more. Since she’s on the sassy side and likes her independence, Hocus should not be housed with other geckos. With the proper care and environment, Hocus could live to be more than twenty years old. Seeking an animal companion who has a unique personality and extraordinary look? Ask for Hocus ID# A888235.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Hocus.