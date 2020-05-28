Pet Of The Week: Honey

Honey is such a sweetie pie dog that even her name is indicative of her endearing personality. Honey is a 12-year-old spayed female Chihuahua mix. She’s always wearing a smile and strolling with a song in her heart. Honey is seeking a quiet adult only home that can provide her with lots of love as she enjoys her golden years. Looking for a sweet and kind dog to spend your time with? Ask for Honey ID# A877743.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Honey.