Pet Of The Week: Honey

Hope Bidegainberry
May 28, 2020

Honey is such a sweetie pie dog that even her name is indicative of her endearing personality.  Honey is a 12-year-old spayed female Chihuahua mix.  She’s always wearing a smile and strolling with a song in her heart.  Honey is seeking a quiet adult only home that can provide her with lots of love as she enjoys her golden years.  Looking for a sweet and kind dog to spend your time with?  Ask for Honey ID# A877743.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only.  Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Honey.  

Hope Bidegainberry

