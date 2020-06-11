fbpx
Pet Of The Week: Jameson

Hope Bidegainberry
June 11, 2020

If like many of us during sheltering-in-place, your bathroom scale is registering a higher number than you like and you’re wanting to be more active, then we have the ideal workout partner for you.  Meet Jameson, a three-year-old neutered male Shepherd mix.  Jameson is high energy and relishes long walks, all the better to help shed some of those unwanted quarantine pounds.  Jameson is social and curious.  His dream family is one that is willing to take him on meandering hikes and spoil him with lots of love. Jameson would do best in a home with adults only or older teens and no small animals due to his energy level and large size. Ready to add a dynamic canine to your life?  Ask for Jameson ID# A870087.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only.  Call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Jameson.

Watch him HERE.

