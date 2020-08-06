Pet Of The Week: Jewels

We’re not being trite when we say Jewels is indeed a jewel of a dog. This nine-year-old spayed female Labrador Retriever and Pit Bull mix is sweet and fun-loving. Jewels could be described as Rubenesque, and she loves noshing on treats. She could use some assistance with losing weight, so treat modification and exercise would be ideal for this lovable chonk. Jewels also enjoys singing her own delightful ballad when she meets other dogs. Looking for a charming dog who will dazzle you and everyone she meets? Ask for Jewels ID# A881271.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Jewels.