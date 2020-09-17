fbpx
Pet Of The Week: Joey

Hope Bidegainberry
September 17, 2020

Would you like to be a mother or father of dragons? Well here’s your opportunity to be a mother or father to at least one dragon.  Meet Joey, a large adult male Bearded Dragon looking for new kingdom to call home. Joey has a mellow personality, but he does enjoy being active.  He will need a large kingdom to roam, at least a sixty-gallon terrarium with all the necessary reptile accoutrements to keep him happy and healthy. Joey is social and appreciates gentle handling. Ready to stop searching the seven kingdoms for a dragon friend? Ask for Joey ID# A883909.

P.S. No White Walkers need apply. 

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Joey.

Hope Bidegainberry

