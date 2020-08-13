fbpx
Pet Of The Week: Johnny

Hope Bidegainberry
August 13, 2020

Johnny’s moves are so impressive that they’re akin to Mick Jagger’s moves.  This cat has some serious feline game. Johnny is a two-year-old neutered male black and white lovebug.  He starts off bashful, but once Johnny warms up, he will be a bundle of endless affection. Johnny is seeking a home with adults only or older kids. He would also prefer to be the only pet, but trust us, with a cat like Johnny, you won’t need any other animals. Ready to open your home and heart to a cat that will provide you perpetual devotion? Ask for Johnny ID# A880207.  

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Johnny.

Hope Bidegainberry

