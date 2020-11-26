Pet Of The Week: Kira

By Hope Bidegainberry on November 26, 2020

Are you into big dogs, and the larger the better? Then we have the perfect mammoth canine for you. Meet Kira, a spayed female five-year-old German Shepherd with the most expressive eyebrows we’ve ever seen on a dog. Kira is high-energy, playful and oh so sweet. Because of her size and strength, she would do best in an active adult only home and with people experienced with large breed dogs. Kira also prefers being the center of attention with her people and wants to be the only pet in a home. Do you have room in your home and heart for a large beautiful German Shepherd? Ask for Kira ID# A654204.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Kira.