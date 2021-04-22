Pet Of The Week: Lazzo

By Hope Bidegainberry on April 22, 2021

With his smashing good looks, Lazzo looks like he’s straight from a Central Casting call for canines with Artic panache. This four-year-old neutered male Husky is a nice compact medium size dog with dazzling dark silver and white fur and soulful brown eyes. Typical of his breed, Lazzo is energetic and loves to talk. He’s friendly, people-orientated and always seems to be wearing a smile. Lazzo would do best in an active home that will help him expend some of his bouncy Husky energy. If you’re looking for a social, merry dog with a drop-dead gorgeous appearance, ask for Lazzo ID# A892882.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Lazzo. For more information please visit www.PHS-SPCA.org