Pet Of The Week: Macaroni

You can call him Macaroni or Mac for short, but perhaps the name that suits him best is: Perfect. This six-year-old neutered male grey and white Pit Bull is indeed the epitome of perfection. Affectionate, calm, polite…. what more could you ask for in a dog? Macaroni excels at performing all the basic behavior commands and enjoys long wandering walks with his beloved humans. He weighs 65 pounds, but Macaroni is convinced he’s a lap dog and is eager to smother you in kisses. Seeking a debonair gentleman who will coo sweet nothings in your ear? Ask for Macaroni ID# A877473.

Please call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Macaroni.