fbpx
NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Pet Of The Week: Macaroni

Hope Bidegainberry
July 16, 2020

You can call him Macaroni or Mac for short, but perhaps the name that suits him best is: Perfect.  This six-year-old neutered male grey and white Pit Bull is indeed the epitome of perfection. Affectionate, calm, polite…. what more could you ask for in a dog? Macaroni excels at performing all the basic behavior commands and enjoys long wandering walks with his beloved humans. He weighs 65 pounds, but Macaroni is convinced he’s a lap dog and is eager to smother you in kisses.  Seeking a debonair gentleman who will coo sweet nothings in your ear?  Ask for Macaroni ID# A877473.

Please call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Macaroni.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Maine Coon Adoptions: Alexis

Hi there! My name is ALEXIS.  I’m a female brown tabby Maine Coon mix with vibrant green eyes, and I was born in 2016.  I am a really friendly and social gal, chatty, very people-oriented, loving – and playful...

Maine Coon Adoptions: Mindy

Hi, I’m MINDY, a big, fluffy, gray tabby Maine Coon-mix female.  I have soft fur, big golden-green eyes and was born in August 2017.  I enjoy sitting next to my foster Mom and especially love being petted when...

Baby Animals Are Pure Joy

This is sure to brighten your Sunday! Baby animals are pure joy…in everything they dog!
Watch the video HERE of these babies acting so cute and adorable! 

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT