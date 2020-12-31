Pet Of The Week: Maybeline

By Hope Bidegainberry on December 31, 2020

No makeup needed, this Maybeline was definitely born with it. Maybeline is a spayed female adult domestic short hair rabbit with an exquisite soft white coat and dazzling take your breath away eyes. She’s a petite gal who is playful, curious and energetic. Maybeline is also the Queen of social distancing. She’s been practicing social distancing well before it became vogue this year. Maybeline doesn’t like to be picked up or held. She likes to be near people but isn’t clingy or needy and won’t smother folks for constant attention. When she’s not engaging in spirited rabbit fun such as tossing her rabbit toys around, Maybeline enjoys noshing on healthy treats like veggies, parsley and especially cilantro. Looking for perfect 10 cover girl to complete you? Ask for Maybeline ID# A879351.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Maybeline.