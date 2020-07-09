fbpx
Pet Of The Week: Monty Python

Hope Bidegainberry
July 9, 2020

This Monty Python won’t lob insults at you such as: “Your mother was a hamster, and your father smelt of elderberries.”  Our Monty Python is indeed a real python, not a comedy troupe, and has impeccable manners.  This adult male Carpet Python is seeking a new home complete with the holy grail enclosure that would be a suitable castle for his six-foot-long body.  Monty Python is a calm and relaxed snake who enjoys attention.  He’s gorgeous and friendly and will be only be adopted to a family that has experience with large snakes, and of course has the appropriate secure grand enclosure that will provide him with lots of room to climb.  Looking for new pet serpent to add to your family?  Ask for Monty Python ID# A879422.

Please call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Monty Python.

Hope Bidegainberry

