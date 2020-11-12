Pet Of The Week: Nyla

By Hope Bidegainberry on November 12, 2020

Nyla is a Pibble with a wiggle! This spayed female five-year-old Pit Bull just cannot contain her excitement. Nyla loves everyone and everything…well except for cats. Along with her sunny disposition, Nyla is very intelligent. She understands basic commands in both England and Spanish and can even perform some tricks. Even though Nyla weighs a solid 50 pounds, she thinks she’s a lap dog and would love nothing more than a long cuddle on the sofa with a new family. Since Nyla is extra wiggly and strong, she would do best in an adult only home or a home with older children. And no cats please! Seeking a bilingual sweetheart who will be your new best friend? Ask for Nyla ID# A589830.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Nyla.